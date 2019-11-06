Datebooks

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Nov. 7 at noon in Ferguson Hall in the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Douglas Walton from the Laceyville area will provide musical entertainment and Bill Wall will be the host greeter. All Bradford/Sullivan county seniors/retirees are welcome to attend and join us in friendship. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and tea are provided.

ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall, Sayre. Serving complete turkey dinner and pies; coffee will be provided. Please bring own table service and drink. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.

SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY will hold its regular assembly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Nominations and voting for president, vice president, (one) trustee, guard, and financial secretary positions.

