WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in July:
Fiction: “Love for Beginners” by Jill Shalvis; “Falling” by T.J. Newman; “Survive the Night” by Riley Sager; “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva; “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict; “Widespread Panic” by James Ellroy; “Dead by Dawn” by Paul Doiron; and “The Keepers” by Jeffrey Burton.
Christian fiction: “The Seeds of Change” by Lauraine Snelling; and “Forever My Own” by Tracie Petersen.
Large Type: “Winner Takes All” by Sandra Kitt; “The Letter Keeper” by Charles Martin; “Hooked on You” by Kathleen Fuller; and “Return to the Big Valley” by Wanda E. Brustetter.
DVDs: “Nobody” with Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, and Christopher Lloyd; “Wrath of Man” with Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, and Andy Garcia; and “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (animated) with Tom Kenny.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.