Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library welcomes Jayson Merrill for a program on origami and paper airplanes. Jayson Merrill is an author, instructor, artist and athlete who has been featured on TV and in print media. The author of five books on origami aircraft, he has also designed an airplane that can break the world record for distance.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m., we will hold our Children’s Story Hour. We will be having a field trip to the fire station! Meet at the library at 10:30 a.m. and we will walk over to see a fire truck, meet real firefighters, and learn about fire safety!
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
As you take out decorations in preparation for the fall or Halloween season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New DVDs this week include “Avengers Endgame,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Spiderman, Into the Spider-Verse.”
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
