BCHS puppys make Puppy Bowl appearance

SCRANTON — WBRE’s news program PA Live! hosted four of Bradford County’s best looking puppies on Friday, August 28 for Clear the Shelters month.
WBRE invited Bradford County Humane Society to bring kittens or puppies for WBRE’s live newscast for the Puppy Bowl in the final week of Clear the Shelters. BCHS had some puppies, which had been abandoned a few weeks earlier at the facility. When they were cleaned up, vaccinated, and clear of fleas they were amazingly photogenic and well behaved little pups. Since all the other shelters were bringing cats or kittens, BCHS elected to bring on the dogs. As it happened, the kittens were beautiful, but they were not very enthused about being on TV.
Roper, the brindle and white puppy, was strong and never silent. The dark brindle and white female, Roxy, was quick and decisively in charge of her three burly brothers. Rawhide, with the white face, was cool and thoughtful, and did the weather forecast several times through the day, held like a bag of flour by the weatherman. Bullseye, the brown and white pup was intelligent and full of mischievous plans. All of the puppies were adopted within about 2 days, after transport to BCHS’ partner shelter Chemung SPCA in Big Flats, where the larger staff at Chemung was able to sort through all the adoption requests. Maryanne Bell and Cassidy Estelle of BCHS were invited back to PA Live! to do a monthly feature of Pet of the Week, which they eagerly accepted. Bradford County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, and a United Way of Bradford County Agency. All adoptable pets at BCHS may be seen at pa19.petfinder.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.