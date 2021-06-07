FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Monday, June 7 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout meal with menu of beef and gravy over noodles, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for a family member not in attendance should come after 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food items will be available.
FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, June 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany garage, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is hamburger, hot dog, macaroni salad and rice pudding.
SURVIVORS GROUP BY THE BOOK MEETING (A.A.) meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.
SMART RECOVERY PROGRAM meets Mondays from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Main Link, 17 Pine St., Towanda, beginning June 7. SMART Recovery is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid their recovery through mutual-help groups. For more information call Trudi at (570) 637-0720.
SURVIVORS GROUP (A.A.) meets Mondays at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (N.A.) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (A.A.) meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
