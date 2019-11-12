Datebooks
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes Thanksgiving meal turkey casserole, rolls, cabbage salad, pistachio salad, fruit cocktail, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a traditional homecooked meal and fellowship before Thanksgiving.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Union Corners Methodist Church. From the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about 3 miles; church is on the left. The group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers. Guest speakers will also be invited (EMS, surgeons, rehab specialists, therapy specialists). For more information, contact Bill at (570) 485-8838 or wwestbrook51@yahoo.com.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
