ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Bob Urban of Waverly was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening duplicate bridge game held on Aug. 5 in Athens Township. Jane Lane of Waverly finished in second place. In third place was John Mras of Binghamton.

Joan Gustin of Towanda was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game held on Aug. 6 in Athens Township. Pam Stanfield of Towanda finished in second place. In third place was Sherry Spencer of Athens.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.

