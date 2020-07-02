Mansfield University partners with Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, VFW for Independence Day fireworks

MANSFIELD — Mansfield University will serve as the launch site for the annual Mansfield Independence Day fireworks display, set for Sunday, July 5.
The show is made possible through funding from the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and the Mansfield VFW. Mansfield University agreed to serve as the launch site after the originally scheduled display at Smythe Park in downtown Mansfield was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m. and will launch from Mansfield University’s T2 parking lot, the highest point on campus. The display should be visible from most locations in the Mansfield borough and some areas of Richmond Township.
Residents and visitors are encouraged not to congregate in any one specific area and to maintain social distancing at all times.
Music for the fireworks will be broadcast on WOGA (92.3-93.1, 93.5 FM) and Bigfoot (98-100-106 FM) radio stations and WETM-TV in Elmira will provide live video.
The Mansfield Borough has asked that residents and visitors follow these safety guidelines:
Do not gather on public streets to watch the fireworks.
Continue to practice social distancing.
Do not trespass on private property without the owner’s permission.
Check on your pets and make sure they cannot get loose. Fireworks have been known to frighten cats and dogs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.