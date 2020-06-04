TROY — The Bradford County Bookmobile will be in Ulster, Athens, Sayre, South Waverly, Canton and Granville Summit from Wednesday through Friday of next week.
The three-day stretch will start with the Bookmobile at the Beacon Light Center in Ulster on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Also on Wednesday, the Bookmobile will be in Athens at the Chemung View Apartments at 10:20 a.m.; at the Health and Rehab Center at 11 a.m.; at Page Manor at 11:20 a.m.; at Valley Child Care at noon; and at Kozy Kastle Child Care at 12:20 p.m.
Continuing on Wednesday, the Bookmobile will be in Sayre at Hopkins Commons at 12:45 p.m. and at Keystone Manor at 1:15 p.m.
The Bookmobile will finish its day at 2 p.m. at the South Waverly Town Hall.
The Bookmobile will start Thursday, June 11 at the Sherwood Personal Care Home in Canton at 9:45 a.m.; head to the McCallum Manor for a stop at 10 a.m. and then finish its Canton sweep at Cedar Ridge Apartments at 10 45 a.m.
From there, the Bookmobile will finish its day in Granville Summit, first at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home at 11:45 a.m. and then at the Granville Summit Post Office at 11:55 a.m.
Full Covid-19 protocols are still in effect.
No customers will be allowed on the Bookmobile and curbside service for picking up and dropping off items will be by appointment only.
Schedule, select and reserve materials through our website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.org; email bookmobile@bradfordco.org; telephone 570-297-2436.
When you arrive at the Bookmobile at the appointed time, please open the trunk and we will place the bag containing the items in the trunk and close it. If you have items to return, please place them in a bag in your trunk and we will remove them.
Check our website, Facebook page, and local newspapers for the bookmobile’s schedule and for updates on our service.
Please check the Library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the Library’s Facebook page as needed. Please call the Library at 570-297-2436 for more information.
