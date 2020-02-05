WEST BURLINGTON _ These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in January:
Fiction: “Good Girls Lie” by J.T. Ellison; “The Vanishing” by Jayne Ann Krentz; “How the Dead Speak” by Val McDermid; “Too Close to Home” by Andrew Grant; “Naked Came the Florida Man” by Tim Dorsey; “Big Lies in a Small Town” by Diane Chamberlain; “Now You See Them” by Elly Griffiths; “Deep State” by Chris Hauty; “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore; and “The Wild One” by Nicholas Petrie.
Non Fiction: “Training Your German Shepherd Dog” by Brandy Eggeman; and “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” by Hillary Clinton.
Christian fiction: “Forever Hidden” by Tracie Peterson; “The Way of the Brave” by Susan May Warren; “The Protective One” by Shelley Shepard Gray; “Shelter of the Most High” by Connilyn Cossette; and “The Innkeeper’s Bride” by Kathleen Fuller.
Large type: “Lake Season” by Denise Hunter; “Seconds to Live” by Susan Sleeman; and “Darkwater Truth” by Robin Caroll.
DVDs: “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro; “The Lighthouse” with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson; “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning; “Zombieland Double Tap” with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone; “Addams Family” (animated) with Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, and Nick Kroll; “Terminator Dark Fate” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton; and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
