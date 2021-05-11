PICKUP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, May 11 from 4-5:30 p.m. at garage of the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is chicken spiedie, roll, french fries, pistachio fruit salad and cookie. All are welcome.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.

WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study. The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

