SAYRE – From social injustice to the impacts of a global pandemic, recent events have underscored the need for professionals skilled in mediation and peace building.
Rotary, a global membership service organization dedicated to world peace and understanding, is training the next generation of peace and development leaders through its Rotary Peace Centers program.
With the vision of creating sustainable peace through addressing the root causes of conflict, Rotary Peace Fellows participate in a rigorous program of academic study and practical training. Each year, Rotary provides 130 fellows the opportunity to earn a master’s degree or post-graduate diploma in peace and development studies at one of eight Rotary Peace Centers, located at leading universities around the world.
Rotary District 7410, NE Pennsylvania invites those interested in learning more about the Rotary Peace Fellowship program to contact Nancy H. Brittain, District Rotary Peace Fellowship Chair Sayre Rotary, at email: NancyLBrittain@icloud.com; or cellphone number: (570) 423-0288.
To learn more about the program, applicants are encouraged to visit the Rotary Peace Centers website at www.rotary.org/peace-fellowships.
Launched in 2002, Rotary Peace Centers have trained over 1,400 individuals for careers in peacebuilding in more than 115 countries, and program alumni serve as leaders in both governmental and nongovernmental agencies, international organizations, and more.
