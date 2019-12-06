(Editor’s Note: Amish cooks often have a talented for taking and making their baking best at the holidays and Gloria Yoder is no exception. Gloria pens our weekly Amish Cook column and, wow, some of these recipes are amazing! The Amish Cook returns next week, but Gloria is with us in recipes this week.) – Kevin Williams
Graham Cracker Butterscotch Candy:
Layer a rimmed 11- x 17-inch cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Put a single layer of graham crackers side by side (with four sides touching one another) on parchment paper. Bring the following mixture to a rolling boil:
1 cup butter (for crunchier crackers, use only half cup)
1 cup brown sugar
Spread mixture on top of crackers.
Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and sprinkle with 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips. Let set a few minutes and then spread melted chips over with a butter knife. Cool and break into sized pieces of your choice.
Yoders’ Old-Fashioned Turtle Candies:
1/3 pound white chocolate – Melt in double-boiler or microwave, then spoon dabs on wax or parchment paper. Dabs should be 1 inch in diameter.
1/2 pound pecan halves – Press three pecan halves side by side into each dab of chocolate. Leave until the white chocolate is set.
1 can sweetened condensed milk – Place an unopened can in a 3-quart kettle over, cover completely with water. Bring to a boil and boil gently for 3 hours. The can needs to be covered at all times, so keep monitoring how much water is in your kettle and add more if needed. Remove from heat. Let can set in water until it is room temperature. Remove from can and spread 1 rounded teaspoon of carmelized milk on top of the pecans.
1 pound milk chocolate – Melt in a double boiler or microwave then spoon on top of caramel, covering all but the tips of the pecans.
Healthy Chocolate:
1 cup coconut oil
1 1/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
3/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla
Heat and stir together over medium heat until melted. Use as a dipping chocolate or pour into a 9- by 13-inch pan and refrigerate or freeze, then break into pieces and enjoy.
This chocolate is very runny when hot, so choose the temperature that works best for your project at hand.
Guilt-Free Chocolate Fudge:
Ingredients:
2 cups dried pinto beans (or 2 pounds cooked)
3/4 cup coconut oil
1/4 cup butter, browned
1/2 cup peanut butter (unsweetened)
1/2 cup maple syrup or agave
3/4 cup cocoa powder
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon stevia powder
1 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
Soak beans overnight.
The next day, simmer beans over low heat until soft, approximately 105 minutes or until soft. Beat until nice and smooth.
Then add remaining ingredients.
Pat into 9- x 9-inch pan. Or form into balls and roll in coconut or chopped nuts, if desired.
