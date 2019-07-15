Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, July 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, pasta alfredo, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a bird walk and picnic on Tuesday, July 16 at Round Top Park, Athens Township. Free and open to the public. Bird walk starts at 5 p.m. at Pavilion No. 9 (lower part of the park); please dress for weather and be aware of insects that might bite. At 6 p.m., picnic at the pavilion; if attending, please bring a dish to pass and own beverage and table service. After the meal, some of the members will stay at the pavilion and enjoy the view of the Valley and birds.
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
