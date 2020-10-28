In 1960, the three daughters of the late Glenn and Eva Culver of Chemung were each happily planning their weddings to three local gentlemen. While many couples celebrate their 60th anniversaries, all three of these sisters have celebrated their “diamond” anniversary in the same year, 2020.
The first wedding of the year for the family was on April 30, 1960 when Mary Lou Culver became the wife of Dale Kitchen of Athens at the Chemung Methodist Church. Dale and Mary Lou were blessed with two children, the late Jana Kitchen Reynolds and the late Brent Kitchen. They have three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dale is a retiree of Ingersoll-Rand and more recently of State Line Auto Auction. Mary Lou worked for the Bird Sumner Insurance Agency for many years and continues to work part time at State Line Auto Auction. They resided in Sayre for many years and very recently moved to Athens Township. They enjoy playing cards, golfing and visiting with family, especially the great-grandchildren.
On Aug. 27, 1960, Beverly Culver wed Ed O’Brien Jr. of Waverly at the St. James Church in Waverly. They are the parents of six children, Colleen O’Brien Delametter, Maureen O’Brien, Ed O’Brien, Bridget O’Brien Ackerman, Molly O’Brien Fontanella and Patty O’Brien. They have 15 grandchildren (one deceased), two stepgrandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Ed is a retiree of Corning Incorporated while Bev stayed home taking care of her family and home. They have resided in Painted Post, N.Y., for many years. They also enjoy playing cards as well as hosting and visiting their extended family who reside in many parts of the country.
Finally, on Oct. 15, 1960, the third sister, Hazel Culver, married Larry Catlin of Athens at the Chemung Methodist Church. Larry and Hazel have three children, Beth Mavor, Terry Catlin and Jeffrey Catlin. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Larry worked for the Ingersoll Rand Foundry until its closing and then retired from the Robert Packer Hospital. Hazel was a homemaker. They have resided in South Waverly for over 50 years. They enjoy playing games with family and going on evening rides in the country.
While 2020 will be a year everyone will remember as the year of the global pandemic, these three couples have an extra special memory, the year of their 60th wedding anniversaries. Their families wish them many more happy and healthy years together.
