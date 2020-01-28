Chehanna
Buy Now

Addie King, right, is pictured being presented with the Junior Rockhound of the Year 2019 Award from Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club Vice President Bob McGuire. She received the award for her dedication to the club.

SAYRE – At the recent meeting of the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club at the Sayre High School, Bob McGuire, vice president of the club, presented Addie King with the Junior Rockhound of the Year 2019 Award.

Addie received this award from the club and the Eastern Federation of Mineralogical and Lapidary Society for her dedication to the club. She volunteered to take charge of the mini-mine at the club’s annual show last year. She explained to a reporter from the Morning Times when asked why she is donating her weekend to the club, she replied, “I have been attending the show all of my life and have enjoyed it, especially the mini-mine. It makes kids and everyone happy. I love seeing the kids enjoying this activity as much as I did.”

This year the 2020 Che-Hanna Annual Show will be on March 28 and 29 at the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall. For more information check out www.chehannarocks.com.

Load comments