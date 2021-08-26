DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY SUPPER will be held Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. until gone, The Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal will consist of Spanish rice, bread and dessert. Donations are greatly appreciated.

THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP OF A.A. meets Monday through Saturday at noon at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.

