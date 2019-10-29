The Pennsylvania Maple Tour for 2019 was hosted by the Endless Mountains Maple Syrup Producers Association (EMMSPA). It was held at the Athens Township Fire Hall on Sept. 13 and 14, 2019.
Erin Wrisley of Burlington, Pa., and the local EMMSPA Maple Ambassador, was crowned the 2019 Pennsylvania State Maple Ambassador. Erin was chosen from a group of four contestants after each one made an educational presentation to the judges and audience, demonstrating the maple industry. She will represent the maple syrup industry throughout the state at events such as fairs, festivals, and parades, including the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg and the Ag Progress Days at Penn State.
Erin is 18 years old and from Burlington. Her parents are Mark and Becky Wrisley, and she is a first-year student at Duquesne University, where she is dual majoring in Secondary Education and English.
She has grown up around the maple business – her father is a sugarmaker and she has helped in the sugarshack for as long as she can remember. She has always loved being able to spend long nights helping out in the sugarshack and seeing her dad’s hard work pay off in making a gallon of pure maple syrup.
She looks forward to being able to use her title as the 2019 Maple Ambassador to share her love of maple syrup production with others who may not know about maple syrup and its products.
Our Ambassador program was sponsored with a grant from REPSOL Oil and Gas USA. Their help to support the maple syrup industry was very helpful to the Maple Ambassador program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.