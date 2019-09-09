Mitchell – Meyers
Jessica Jean Mitchell and Brandon Lee Meyers were united in marriage on July 27, 2019 in a ceremony held at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel.
The bride is the daughter of Debra and Gregory Mitchell. The groom is the son of Paul and Nancy Meyers.
Mike Shaw was the officiant for the ceremony.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Gregory Mitchell, and her son, Wyatt Meyers.
Courtney Bostwick of Waverly, N.Y., served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Amanda Kyc of Sayre, Megan Kyc of Sayre, Alison Meyer of Sayre, Christina Webster of North Pole, Alaska, Mindy Wolcott of Sayre and Brittany Jackson of Pitt.
Abbie Meyers and Olivia Mitchell served as flower girls. Ring bearers were Charlie Mitchell and Ronan Meyers.
Paul Meyers of Waverly, N.Y., served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Brian Sewalt of Waverly, N.Y., Devin Soper of Athens, Pa., Warren Patterson of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Zane Haxton of Delray Beach, Fla., Jonathan Mitchell of Verona, Wis., and Christopher Nocchi of Waverly, N.Y.
A reception was held at Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. Music was provided by Finger Lakes Entertainment Group.
The bride is a 2008 graduate of Sayre High School and 2011 graduate of Penn State.
She is employed as a teacher.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Waverly High School and 2013 graduate of SUNY Cortland.
He is employed as a sales consultant at Fine Line Homes.
Following the ceremony, the couple resides in Sayre.
