August 27
COMMUNITY SUPPER: The Church of the Redeemer will hold another drive thru community supper on Thursday Aug. 27 from 4-5 p.m. in the parking lot located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre PA. The menu will be goulash, rolls an desert.
August 30
BBQ: The Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club will be having a drive-thru BBQ dinner at the Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club at 961 Centerville Rd. Ridgebury, PA on Sunday, August 30 from noon until sold out. $12 for each dinner. Call 570-596-4373 to order. All proceeds will help fund the Youth Christmas Party. For more information call 570-596-4373 or Jerry Anthony at 570-596-2099.
August 31
POP-UP FOOD PANTRY: The South Creek Lions Club in Gillett, Pennsylvania will host a Pop Up Food Pantry on Monday, Aug. 31 at the South Creek Fire Hall on the Roaring Run Road in Fassett, Pa. If you live in the Fassett, Gillett, Mosherville or Ridgebury area and are in need please come. We will begin at 12 or sooner if we are ready. Just line your vehicle up following the fireman’s directions FMI. call 570-529-2763.
September 3
CITIZEN’S CLUB MEETING: Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club will meet Thursday Sept. 3 at noon for a picnic at the Wysox River Access pavilion by the river. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share, your own table service, beverage, tablecloth and lawn chair if you wish.
September 4
POP-UP FOOD PANTRY: The South Creek Lions are hosting a Pop Up Food Pantry on Friday, Sept. 4, at the South Creek Fire Station in Fassett, Pennsylvania off route 14. Follow directions of the Fire Personal. Scheduled to start at 12 noon or sooner if we are ready.
September 8
INTERESTED IN LEARNING MORE ABUT THE ROMAN CATHOLIC FAITH? Epiphany Church will be offering classes to teach the basics of Roman Catholocism. These classes, while focused on delivering the essentials of the Faith to those who are seeking to join the Catholic Church are open to all who would like a better understanding of Catholocism. There is no obligation or cost. For more information or to register for classes, contact John Schoonover at schoonoj@gmail.com. Classes will begin with an INFORMATION SESSION and a discussion of THE FAITH JOURNEY on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Epiphany Church parish hall. Access is down the stairs at the southwest corner of the church just behind the rectory. Social distancing will be observed and masks worn when arriving and leaving.
September 10
FOOD PANTRY: “Feed My Sheep” food pantry will be open on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from the large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE MEAL: A free fellowship meal will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious take-out only dinner of a sloppy joe, chips and a cookie will be available from the Valley Kiwanis Club. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
