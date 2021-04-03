Saturday, April 3:

EASTER ADOPTION EGGSTRAVAGANZA, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly. Grab an Easter egg for a special gift or a discount of 10 to 50 percent off your cat or dog adoption. For more information, visit StrayHavenSPCA.org or call (607) 565-2859.

Friday, April 9 – Saturday, April 10:

“SHREK THE MUSICAL,” Sayre High School. Presented by Sayre Drama Department. Live performances on April 9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Limited live seating. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children and senior citizens and $15 for virtual seating. For ticket information, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/sayresd or call (866) 967-8167.

Saturday, April 10:

SWISS STEAK DINNER, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. Pre-order and takeout only; pick up from 3-5 p.m. Order deadline is April 3; call Pat at (570) 247-7475 or Deb at (570) 744-2531. Full order is $12, or half order is $6. Meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, creamy coleslaw, roll and dessert.

