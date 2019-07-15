Athens:
It’s not too late to register for summer reading and win prizes at the Spalding Memorial Library. Simply go to our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on reading programs in the upper right-hand corner and register your child. Log amount of books read for our read-aloud program (ages 0-6) or minutes read for our kids (ages 5-12) and teens program (13-18 years old). Participants can create an avatar, earn badges, free books and unlock games. Attending our FREE summer reading programs all summer long also earns you points!
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, July 16:
At 1 p.m., The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center return to the library to teach us about the summer night sky and help us build our own sky wheels to identify the constellations! All ages are invited to this FREE program!
From 6:30-8 p.m., The Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, July 17:
From 1-3 p.m., Free Build is a FREE drop-in program for all ages. We provide all building materials including Legos, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.
From 5-7 p.m., Social Gaming Club will meet to play board/card games and to play on the Alienware gaming computers. If you’re a fan of the game “Ticket to Ride,” we now have it in our game collection. So, bring some friends and enjoy a couple hours of fun.
• Thursday, July 18:
At 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Adult book clubs will meet to discuss “The Curious Life of Arthur Pepper” at 1 p.m. and “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” at 6 p.m. New members are always welcome to attend.
• Friday, July 19:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Story time and toddler time will be all about the moon!
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Like us on Facebook to follow our events, peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
