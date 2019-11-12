ELMIRA – Abigail Durgin of Waverly is among the newest students recognized with the 84th awarding of the Elmira College Key Award.
Presented by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities. More than 120 Key Award recipients are currently enrolled at the college, including 43 freshmen.
Rachel Berg ‘20, past Key Award recipient, spoke about what the Key Award meant to her, and Bo Manuel ‘82, president of the Elmira College Alumni Association, reflected upon the significance of the award.
Manuel and President Chuck Lindsay presented the students with the traditional Key Award pins during the ceremony.
The Elmira Key Award is a merit-based award bestowed upon one outstanding man and woman in their junior or senior year of high school or preparatory school at each participating school.
