ATHENS – Our present-day society continues to grapple with addressing the issue of racial inequality. We cannot deny that it is pervasive in our culture in ways that we have perhaps failed to see or understand. When illuminating this issue, it is worthwhile to also survey the obstacles that remain along the path. Among those obstacles is the pervasiveness of hate groups. A hate group is defined as an organization or group of individuals that has official beliefs or practices that vilify another class of people because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 36 hate groups in the state of Pennsylvania in 2020, ranking among the top five states with the highest number of such groups.
To understand how hate groups continue to proliferate in Pennsylvania, as well as our country as a whole, it is helpful to examine the history of hate groups in the state. Groups like the Ku Klux Klan have persisted throughout the last 10 decades, with two KKK chapters still existent in Pennsylvania. White Nationalist and Neo-Nazi groups predominate the list of hate groups.
Philip Jenkins has made a study of the history of such groups among the extreme political right in Pennsylvania. A prolific author, and Distinguished Professor of History at Baylor University, Jenkins is a scholar of religious studies, whose articles have appeared in The American Conservative, The Atlantic and The Christian Century. He is the author of “Hoods and Shirts: the Extreme Right in Pennsylvania, 1925-1950.”
The Spalding Memorial Library welcomes you to join us as we host Philip Jenkins for a review of “A History of Hate Groups in Pennsylvania.” You can join in on this Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Jenkins’ scholarship takes us on a look back through the history of the KKK in Pennsylvania, as well as other groups that were active historically, such as the Italian Black Shirts, and the German-American Bund. His book examines extreme right groups that were racist, anti-Catholic, and/or anti-Semitic by doctrine.
In the conclusion to “Hoods and Shirts,” Jenkins writes that “rightest organizations that won public support did so by portraying themselves as the authentic if unpopular voice of some urgent popular need or sentiment.” Surely his knowledge of hate groups is useful for those of us trying to understand how they continue to exist in our modern age.
Please email director@spaldinglibrary.org for a link to this Zoom presentation. For questions, reach out to the same address, or call the library at (570) 888-7117.
