”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, May 13 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of the Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: we will be distributing from our parking lot. We ask that you stay in your vehicle.

TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, May 13 from 4-6 p.m. at at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatball sub, macaroni salad, chips and cookie will be hosted by the Valley Kiwanis. Pickup is from the church parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.

Load comments