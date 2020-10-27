WAVERLY — It is with regret that J.E. Hallett Fire Company of the Waverly/Barton Fire District must cancel its annual Trunk-N-Treat activities at the fire station this year. Due to the concerns surrounding the Covid-19 virus and what the membership deems to be too much risk to those who might still try to visit the fire station and also the increased risk to the Emergency Responders (firefighters) that host this event that could indirectly impact emergency fire and rescue protection to our community, we could not justify holding this event this year.
The fire company has every intention to continue the event in 2021 when things are once again safe and we can give away fire prevention materials, hot dogs, candy, doughnuts, cider, etc. We hope that those who come to this annual event and support us understand why we had to make this difficult and disappointing decision.
