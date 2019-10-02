BRADFORD COUNTY HERITAGE ASSOCIATION’S annual membership meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Bradley Hall, Columbia Cross Roads. Program will be about the Williamsport-Elmira Railroad. Light refreshments. Public invited.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Meal includes chili with bread and butter and crackers, tossed salad, dessert and beverage.
LIFE RECOVERY GROUP will be offered at Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly, beginning Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The group will meet weekly on Thursday nights. For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held each Wednesday from 6-7 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Parking is attached to the parking for the Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health; park anywhere in parking lot. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Oct. 3 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. All seniors/retirees of Bradford/Sullivan counties are invited to attend. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Dan Rhodes from the Bradford County Conservation District will be the guest speaker and Rhea Johnston will be the greeter.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.