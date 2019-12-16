Athens:
This week at the Spalding Memorial Library, we will have programs for all ages!
Miss Jess will be taking the library out into the community four times this week. She will visit Little Harvard at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. On Wednesday the 18th of December, Miss Jess will visit Head Start 1 at 9 a.m. and Kozy Kastle at 3:30 p.m. When Miss Jess goes to our community childcare centers, she takes a little bit of the library to children who may not otherwise make it to story time. She brings books to read aloud, a craft, and, for some, a small rotating collection of library books to be borrowed for two weeks. It is our hope that we will inspire a love of reading and lifelong learning in as many children in our community as possible.
This Tuesday our Writing Club will be meeting, open to teens and adults. They meet on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month. Come open your creative pathways with writing activities and conversation!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Dec. 19, we have our monthly adult book club. Our 1 o’clock group read “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and our 6 p.m. group read “The Good Neighbor – The Life and Works of Fred Rogers.” Next month our 1 p.m. group will be reading “Rainwater” by Sandra Brown and the 6 p.m. group will be reading “Fahrenheit 451.” We are always looking for new members. Join today!
Story time on Friday, Dec. 20, will be themed around “Christmas Stories” for both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, and crafts all about Christmas stories! The Puppet Theatre will also be having performances of “The Nutcracker” at both story times.
The library will close early on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.
We’ll see you soon at the library!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.