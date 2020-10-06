SAYRE — The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital First Impressions Birthing Center traditionally hosts an annual Remembrance Walk in loving memory of those who have suffered a loss through miscarriage, stillbirth or the loss of a child.
Although originally scheduled for Oct. 11, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event for the health and safety of all. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s Remembrance Walk on Oct. 10, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.