SAYRE — The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital First Impressions Birthing Center traditionally hosts an annual Remembrance Walk in loving memory of those who have suffered a loss through miscarriage, stillbirth or the loss of a child.

Although originally scheduled for Oct. 11, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event for the health and safety of all. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s Remembrance Walk on Oct. 10, 2021.

