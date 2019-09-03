Ling

Lydia Eleanor Ling, daughter of David and Miriam Ling, celebrated her first birthday on Aug. 9.

Lydia was born on Aug. 9, 2018 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y.

Lydia has one sibling, William Richard Ling.

Maternal grandmother is Janice Boltman of Waverly, N.Y. Maternal grandfather is the late Richard Boltman.

Paternal grandparents are Joe and Betty Ling of Gillett.

