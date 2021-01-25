Datebooks

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Annointing of the Sick,” presented by Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.

THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, is still distributing food bags and a takeout breakfast every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m. In addition, the food pantry will be open from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

