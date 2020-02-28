EAST SMITHFIELD – Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church will be hosting their annual Sportsman’s Dinner on Friday, March 13 this year. Guest speaker for this free event is Lee Brooke, a hunter who had a terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear that did extensive damage to his face, skull, and torso. Come and hear about Lee’s latest experience with reconstructive surgery and how what’s been going on in his life has changed his life.
This Sportsman’s Dinner event will include a display of wildlife mounts for viewing by the public from 6-7 p.m., dinner to follow at 7 p.m., and guest speaker’s presentation after the meal. We’ll also be announcing the winners of the Big Buck Contest the church sponsors every fall and awarding door prizes to attendees.
Reservations are not required. This is a free event for everyone who hunts, loves a hunter, and loves to hear amazing stories of rescue and renewal.
To obtain more information on the Sportsman’s Dinner at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, contact Paul and Trudy Sheeley at (570) 596-3740. You can also call the church office at (570) 596-4003.
Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road, on the Berwick Turnpike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.