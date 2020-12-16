ATHENS – Athens Area School District has announced that students in the FFA program have been doing a phenomenal job earning their Keystone Degrees (the highest award they can earn in the state of Pennsylvania) and winning their FFA jackets from the State FFA Association.
Athens FFA 2021 Keystone Degree recipients are Alexandra Ayres; Sela Beeman; Raegan Braund; Shelby Bruce; Lexi Harnish; Nicholas Greeno; Kaitlin Kisner; and Arennia Molyneux.
Athens FFA State FFA jacket recipients are Christopher Bathgate; Simon Beeman; Patience Boom; Carter Clark; David Derrig; Luke Gerould; Jaren Glisson; Mitchell Hamilton; and Rachel Jelliff.
