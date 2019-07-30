Datebooks
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS will be available in Tioga County, N.Y., on Wednesday, July 31 from 3-4 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
“FAIR DISTRICTS PA BRADFORD COUNTY GETS ORGANIZED,” will be held Tuesday, July 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens. Program to advocate for an independent commission to draw voter district maps in an impartial way. For more information or to RSVP, contact Chris Eng at chriseng57@gmail.com or call (570) 888-1221 and leave message.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Aug. 1 at noon in Ferguson Hall of Wysox Presbyterian Church on Route 187 North. Please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Coffee and tea furnished. Matt Carl of the Bradford County Historical Society will be guest speaker. Anyone 55 years of age and older is welcome to attend and join in fellowship and enjoy good food.
FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria (through Aug. 2). Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
