TOWANDA – The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center (CHCAC) has been awarded re-accreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.
Accredited CACs must undergo a re-accreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2010, re-accreditation this year reflects the CHCAC’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.
Here at the CHCAC we provide onsite forensic interviews, medical exams, family advocacy, trauma focused cognitive behavior therapy to child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Since becoming an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance in 2015, the CHCAC has been honored to provide services to over 1,300 families. As an Accredited Member of National Children’s Alliance, The CHCAC provides comprehensive, coordinated, and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.
National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited Membership based on a CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards of accreditation to ensure effective, efficient, and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Accredited Members must utilize a functioning and effective Multidisciplinary Team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution, and treatment. National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and child focused setting.
“The CHCAC staff and our dedicated multi-disciplinary team of individuals are dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining Accredited status from National Children’s Alliance. Re-accreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention, but also contributes to provided challenges to many but the CHCAC has had no lapse in services and continues to be on the forefront of combatting child abuse in Bradford County,” said Katy VanDewark, CHCAC Executive Director.
“THE CHCAC is to be commended for its continued commitment to effectively serve victims of child abuse. As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration. By requiring Accredited Centers to undergo re-Accreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided,” remarked Teresa Huizar, Executive Director of National Children’s Alliance.
For more information about the CHCAC, visit www.chcac.org.
