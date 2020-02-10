ATHENS – The Valley Active Living Center, located at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m. Included in the $4 cost will be pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, and orange juice. All proceeds will directly benefit the activities of the Valley Active Living Center.

For more information, please call (570) 888-2387.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way, serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

