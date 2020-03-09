Kreitzer
Born to Tracey and Jason Kreitzer of Millerton, a son, Hudson Wayne, on Feb. 19, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Murrelle
Born to Kassandra and Alex Murrelle of Sayre, a son, Maveric Paul, on Feb. 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Ward
Born to Amanda and Deric Ward of Canton, a daughter, Zeinah Jo, on Feb. 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Owen
Born to Ashley and Justin Owen of Laceyville, a daughter, Emberly Ann, on Feb. 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Dye/Kisner
Born to Kaitlyn Dye and James Kisner of Gillett, a daughter, Zelinda, on Feb. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Talada/Poust
Born to Morgan Talada and Colton Poust of Rome, a daughter, Harper Anne, on Feb. 27, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hollister/Floyd
Born to Dystiny Hollister and Kenneth Floyd of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Kenneth Donald Jr., on Feb. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stroup
Born to Nicole and Matthew Stroup of Spencer, N.Y., a son, Cian Grey, on Feb. 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Swain/Lowry
Born to Kristi Swain and Jared Lowry of East Smithfield, a son, Gauge Thomas, on March 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Burdick/West
Born to Hannah Burdick and Shelby West of Towanda, a daughter, Jade Veronica, on March 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
