DRIVE-THROUGH FRESH FOOD GIVEAWAY will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until gone) at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike outside of East Smithfield). Drive-through; pull up in your vehicle, open your trunk and get your free box of fresh food. No income requirements.

FREE COMMUNITY POP-UP PANTRY (FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY) will be held Monday, Feb. 22 from noon until gone, Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.

