BURLINGTON — Waverly graduate Joshua Pantle has been placed on the Dean’s List of notable scholars at Champlain College’s Stiller School of Business.
In order to receive this honor a student must attain a grade of 3.5 or higher and have taken a minimum of 12 credits.
