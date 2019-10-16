ONEONTA, N.Y. – This fall, SUNY Oneonta welcomed approximately 1,400 freshmen and 400 new transfer students hailing from across New York, as well as from 13 other states and countries.
Local student attending is Hannah Hannula-Mills of Waverly, Bachelor of Science in Professional Accounting.
The newest Red Dragons officially joined the Oneonta family by walking through the historic pillars of Old Main during the traditional Pass Through the Pillars ceremony on the campus quad the night before classes began.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.