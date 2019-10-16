ONEONTA, N.Y. – This fall, SUNY Oneonta welcomed approximately 1,400 freshmen and 400 new transfer students hailing from across New York, as well as from 13 other states and countries.

Local student attending is Hannah Hannula-Mills of Waverly, Bachelor of Science in Professional Accounting.

The newest Red Dragons officially joined the Oneonta family by walking through the historic pillars of Old Main during the traditional Pass Through the Pillars ceremony on the campus quad the night before classes began.

