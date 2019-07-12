ATHENS – Valley musician Don Baragiano will be kicking off a new series of musical activities for the Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens, on Monday, July 15 at 1 p.m.
He will be performing a one-hour set of music he has composed and performed all around the world. Please call (570) 888-2387 to reserve a spot.
The Valley Active Living Center is reaching out to bring seniors together for engaging, entertaining and educational activities. Our aim is to promote health and well-being, reduce isolation while enriching the lives of all involved.
All ages are invited to these special events, but please tell your older friends and family, 60-plus, about our activities.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, United Way of Bradford County, Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga counties, United Way of Susquehanna County and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga County Commissioners.
