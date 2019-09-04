Waverly:
It’s back to school time, and what better way to celebrate at the Waverly Free Library than as the theme for this morning’s Story Time!
We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and – of course – stories! Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Bees and Honey.
Our next Kids’ Maker day will be this Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Please arrive before 6:30 p.m. so there’s time to complete your project.
The next meeting of the Library Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, starting at 6 p.m. in our Community Room. Meetings are open to the public, which is encouraged to attend.
Upcoming events include a celebration of Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 22-28, and Indie Author Day, which is Saturday, Oct. 12, and will again feature a panel of local indie authors.
We also look forward to the return of our First Sundays programs, which start on Oct. 6 and run through April, and an October return of poet Craig Czury!
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
