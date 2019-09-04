Gumble/Zacharias
Born to Paige Gumble and Casey Zacharias of Laceyville, a son, Bentley, on Aug. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Grable
Born to Deanna and Chris Grable of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Maya Scarlet, on Aug. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Nero/Smith
Born to Patience Nero and Kevin Smith of Gillett, a son, Wheaton, on Aug. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Farrell/Navone
Born to Kymberly Farrell and Edward Navone of Towanda, a daughter, Eliana, on Aug. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kapler/Chapman
Born to Elizabeth Kapler and John Chapman of Canton, a daughter, Izzy Madison, on Aug. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Whipple/Kithcart
Born to Ashley Whipple and Ryan Kithcart of Sayre, a son, Dakota Michael James, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Walrath
Born to Lydia and Scott Walrath of Milan, a daughter, Raynlee Beth, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Spencer
Born to Shelby Spencer of Wysox, a son, Troyer Adams Shawn, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Owen/Akin
Born to Shaneice Owen and Akin Akin of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Luka Efe, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
