Gumble/Zacharias

Born to Paige Gumble and Casey Zacharias of Laceyville, a son, Bentley, on Aug. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Grable

Born to Deanna and Chris Grable of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Maya Scarlet, on Aug. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Nero/Smith

Born to Patience Nero and Kevin Smith of Gillett, a son, Wheaton, on Aug. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Farrell/Navone

Born to Kymberly Farrell and Edward Navone of Towanda, a daughter, Eliana, on Aug. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kapler/Chapman

Born to Elizabeth Kapler and John Chapman of Canton, a daughter, Izzy Madison, on Aug. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Whipple/Kithcart

Born to Ashley Whipple and Ryan Kithcart of Sayre, a son, Dakota Michael James, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Walrath

Born to Lydia and Scott Walrath of Milan, a daughter, Raynlee Beth, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Spencer

Born to Shelby Spencer of Wysox, a son, Troyer Adams Shawn, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Owen/Akin

Born to Shaneice Owen and Akin Akin of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Luka Efe, on Aug. 22, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Load comments