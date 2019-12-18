ULSTER – The Athens Senior Citizens Club’s last meeting of the year was held at the Ulster Methodist Church. The church ladies prepared a beautiful ham dinner consisting of ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, rolls, cranberry sauce, coleslaw and homemade pies and cakes for dessert.
Larry Turner gave the invocation before we celebrated Christmas with this luncheon of 30 members present and 10 guests. We welcome new faces Bob and Anita Whipple, John and Ruth Baggerly, Shirley Dimmick, Lloyd Splain, Carole Soper, Debra Lott, Pat Cole, Kathe Farrell, June Holmes and Jerry Leahy. The new seniors who joined our group are Jerry Leahy, Carole Soper, Kathe Farrell, Debra Lott and June Holmes.
The meeting was called by order by Dick Biery at 12:45 p.m. We all thanked the church ladies for the tasty lunch and the seniors loved being served. Birthdays for December are Madeline King (Dec. 14), Judy Biery (Dec. 16), June Holmes (Dec. 24) and Ellen Selle (Dec. 30). We had one December anniversary, with wishes going out to Madeline and Kenneth King (Dec. 23).
Prayers were said for our missing seniors: Della Scudder, Jim McCloe, Audrey Teeter, David Harris, Ann Kelley, Madeline and Kenny King, Nancy Smith, Bill and Patty Timm, MaryLou Keir, Lucille Chrispell and Arlene Odgen.
Door prize winners were Della Scudder, Addie Payne and Anita Whipple. The 50-50 drawing winners were June Holmes and Bill Wall.
The seniors collected $171 to donate to The Bridge for the heat program this year.
Dick gave us an update on the Valley Chorus program for the coming year. They had a superb crowd for the Christmas concert held Dec. 8, thank you to everyone who attended. The Valley Chorus and the Waverly High School Choir will perform at the Atrium’s first floor in the Guthrie Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Coming Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Athens United Methodist Church will be the Valley Chorus Talent Variety Show at 3 p.m. We are looking for new acts to make this a better show than last year, which will be hard to beat. This show is always a crowd entertaining group of fun. More details to come.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. We will have a dish-to-pass meal with pies and cakes for dessert. At this meeting we will install the officers for 2020 and have a memorial service for past members Pat Steele and Rose Altieri.
Dick closed the meeting at 1:30 p.m. and we all sang “Silent Night.”
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you all.
