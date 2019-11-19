Datebooks
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Recreation,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Covered dish supper at 6 p.m.; those attending should bring a dish to pass and own table service. Dessert, coffee and tea are provided. Brief business meeting and wildlife sighting reports after dinner. Program at 7:30 p.m. with Trish Benish, “Walking the Portuguese Camino.” Program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
RETIREES FROM WAVERLY SCHOOLS will meet for lunch on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m. All Waverly school retirees (and guest) are welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Members are reminded to bring nonperishable items for the TACO collection. Bob and Linda Lee will provide the musical entertainment and Cherie Foster will be the greeter and hostess. All seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are invited.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
