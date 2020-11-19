Datebooks
TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY ASSOCIATION will meet Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford County Extension office, 200 Main St., Towanda.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLIST ASSOCIATION will be holding its monthly members meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at God’s Promises Bookstore, 29876 Route 220, Athens (Greens Landing). Everyone is welcome, come see what a Christian motorcycle group is all about.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING CLOSET will be held Friday, Nov. 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sayre Seventh-day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre.
