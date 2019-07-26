STANDING STONE – Carrie Hooper will provide the special music at the Standing Stone United With Christ Church at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
Carrie’s parents and teachers encouraged her at a very young age; she is so thankful for those who have helped her to adapt to her blindness by learning braille and cane traveling.
Carrie graduated from Southside High School in 1993. She went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Vocal Performance from Mansfield University and Master’s Degrees in German and Vocal Performance from the University of Buffalo. She studied one year at the Royal University College of Music in Stockholm, Sweden, as a Fulbright Scholar.
She serves as pianist and organist at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Horseheads, N.Y.
Carrie is a member of Common Time Choral Group. She teaches voice and piano privately at Studios on the Square in Horseheads, N.Y. Carrie gives vocal concerts in different venues in the area. We are looking forward to her program.
Faith Jaynes is organist, Carol O’Brian is pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is the speaker for the evening. Come and join us for an enjoyable, wonderful evening of worshipping Christ through music.
The church is located in Standing Stone. At Route 187/Route 6 intersection in Wysox, take Route 6 east toward Wyalusing. Go 2.4 miles and take a right on River Road (down along the Susquehanna River). The church is 2 miles on the left. If you are coming west on Route 6 from the Wyalusing area, in Rummerfield you will make a left-hand turn on River Road and the church is approximately 2.7 miles on the right.
