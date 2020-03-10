HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres has announced the release of the 2020 Benefits and Rights for Older Pennsylvanians, the commonwealth’s premier guide for information and resources serving older adults on the state and local levels.
“Many older Pennsylvanians are unaware of what’s available to them as they continue to age in their community and their home. This book is a one-stop shop for them to learn about the multitude of services right at their fingertips,” Torres said. “The Department of Aging is proud to offer this free guide to all older Pennsylvanians as a way to assist them in living happy, healthy lives.”
Some of the topics included in the book are:
• Housing;
• Insurance;
• Legal services;
• Long-term care ombudsman program; and
• Protective services.
This year’s book also features a message regarding the upcoming 2020 Census and the importance for older adults to make sure they are counted.
“With Pennsylvania’s increasingly diverse older population, participating in the census is crucial. It determines how federal dollars are spent that help provide programs like Medicaid, Medicare Part B, nutrition services, SNAP, and more,” Torres said. “I urge all older adults living in Pennsylvania to fill out the form to ensure federal funding continues to support needed services and benefits in the years to come.”
Individuals can obtain the 2020 Benefits and Rights book at their county Area Agency on Aging and the office of their state senator and representative. The book can also be downloaded online at www.aging.pa.gov.
