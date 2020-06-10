CLARION — Four local students earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
They are Nicholas Allis of Athens, Kimberly Lopez and Jeremy Marshall of Sayre and Cindy Willmot of South Waverly.
