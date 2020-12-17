Drive through
A view of this manger setting will be part of the Valley United Presbyterian Church’s first Drive-Thru of the First Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 19. Visitors will be able to observe scenes from the biblical account of Jesus’ birth. The church designed the event to safely celebrate the miracle of Christmas during the pandemic.

WAVERLY – Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave. in Waverly, faced the problem of celebrating the miracle of Christmas during a pandemic and solved it by creating the first “Drive-Thru of the First Christmas” in church (or Valley) history. It will be staged on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the morning from 10 a.m.-noon and from 6-8 p.m. in the evening. The public is welcome to see pivotal scenes of the birth of Jesus come to life in the large windows of the church’s Fellowship Hall.

“The free event is designed to keep the public and the cast members safe,” said the Rev. Sharan Knoell.

Designed in the fashion of traditional department store windows, technicians and builders Larry Green and Stu Zeafla have been working since August to build and light four scenes from the biblical account of Jesus’ birth. Masks, limited movement, and the absence of dialogue protects the church cast members. Committee member Sally Hickey remarked that safety and social distancing was a primary concern during the months of planning and building.

Visitors will enter the property via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue, and will check in with the Census Taker in Bethlehem. She will provide instructions and each driver will receive a printed copy of the Christmas story as told in the Bible. As the vehicles continue around the church, they will pause at each window to read the passage and see the scene come to life.

Pastor Sharan noted that the church hopes to make the drive-through an annual event. All are welcome to attend.

See the church’s Facebook page at Valley United Presbyterian Church or their website www.valleypresby.org to keep up with all the church events.

